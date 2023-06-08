First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $69.53 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $69,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.97. 530,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.