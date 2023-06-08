First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $61.50 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 331,953 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 2,523,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,495,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.