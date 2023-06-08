First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $127.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,558 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $127,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 504,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,917. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.