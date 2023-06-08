First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $123,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $268.37. 126,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,959. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $273.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

