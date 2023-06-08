First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $110,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

