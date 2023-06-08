First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 180,839 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $105,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,799,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

