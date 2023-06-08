First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $114,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.92. 597,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,128. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

