Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 23,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Findev Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.81 million during the quarter.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.