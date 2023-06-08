Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 221 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.04. The stock had a trading volume of 427,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,480. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

