Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,677,000 after buying an additional 22,328,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. 898,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

