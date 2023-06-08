Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.02. 1,041,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,122. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.