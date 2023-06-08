Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

