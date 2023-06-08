Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,021,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

