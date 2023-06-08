Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 927 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.07. 182,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,042. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

