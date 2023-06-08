Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 493 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,863,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297,990 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $104.08. 62,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,228. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

