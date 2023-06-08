Financial Contrast: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) & U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and U.S. GoldMining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $624.22 million 2.57 -$114.28 million ($0.83) -6.95 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. GoldMining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -35.59% -3.28% -2.19% U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Majestic Silver and U.S. GoldMining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 63.05%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than U.S. GoldMining.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats U.S. GoldMining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc., which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

