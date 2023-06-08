Financial Comparison: Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) & WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) and WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of WestRock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of WestRock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eightco and WestRock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.13 -$47.26 million N/A N/A WestRock $21.12 billion 0.36 $944.60 million ($4.86) -6.18

Analyst Recommendations

WestRock has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eightco and WestRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A WestRock 1 4 3 0 2.25

WestRock has a consensus price target of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given WestRock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WestRock is more favorable than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and WestRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36% WestRock -5.86% 9.98% 3.80%

Summary

WestRock beats Eightco on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

About WestRock

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays. The Consumer Packaging segment deals with consumer packaging products such as folding cartons, interior partitions, inserts, and labels. The Global Paper segment focuses on commercial paper operations and generates its revenues primarily from the sale of containerboard, paperboard, and specialty grades to external customers. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, including stretch film, void fill, carton sealing tape, and other specialty tapes, through a network of warehouses and distribution facilities. The company was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

