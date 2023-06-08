Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.25

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Performance
Shares of FCSS stock opened at GBX 218.48 ($2.72) on Thursday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.20 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.50 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.66.
Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile
