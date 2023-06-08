F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Trading Down 4.3%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.43. 22,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 190,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F&G Annuities & Life news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman bought 12,004 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $660,667. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

