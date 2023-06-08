Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,063.10.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

