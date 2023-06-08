Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $610,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferguson by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,063.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

