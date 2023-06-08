Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 706.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 98,371 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ferguson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,394,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,063.10.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

