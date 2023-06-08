Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS.
Ferguson Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.
Ferguson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,063.10.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
