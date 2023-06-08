Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.77. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,063.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

