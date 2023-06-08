Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Down 0.2%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

