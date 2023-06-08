Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) shot up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 155,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 69,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$8.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

