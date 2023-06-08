Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

