Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Insider Activity

Exelon Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

