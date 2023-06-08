Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.00

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.49, with a volume of 477897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,121,735. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.