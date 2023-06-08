EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 70,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 223,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,956,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,956,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $50,335.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,301,269 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,948.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,003 shares of company stock worth $485,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.