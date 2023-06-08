Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.25

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 255 ($3.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Essentra in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

