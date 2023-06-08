Ergo (ERG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $278,759.29

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004766 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $89.03 million and $278,759.29 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,610.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00333223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00543077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00063908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00421320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,147,548 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

