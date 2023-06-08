Equinox Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,248 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,053% compared to the average volume of 1,756 call options.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 838,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,802. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

