Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

