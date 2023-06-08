Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

TJX stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

