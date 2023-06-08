Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 88,726 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,726 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile



Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

