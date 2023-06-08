Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,353 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average of $138.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.