Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 39,395 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,395 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 2.75% of Pathward Financial worth $32,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 100,154 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

