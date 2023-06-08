Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 27,046 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,046 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of CarMax worth $30,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $79.13 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

