Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 4,282 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $883.11 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $909.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $855.85. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.