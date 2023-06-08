Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 145.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Copart worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

