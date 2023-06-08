Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $116.59 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

