Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in CME Group by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.55 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

