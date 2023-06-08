Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 821 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Booking by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 2.4 %

Booking stock opened at $2,644.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,638.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,406.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

