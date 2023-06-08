Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 633,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,146,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 227,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,610 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

