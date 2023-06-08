Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Position Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,874 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.47% of Envestnet worth $84,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Envestnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Envestnet by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $749,325. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENV traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.53. 34,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,128. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.