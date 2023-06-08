Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$37.22 and last traded at C$37.36. Approximately 26,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 72,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.66.

A number of research firms have commented on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enghouse Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

