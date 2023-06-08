Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,409 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $11,551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

