Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 111000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

