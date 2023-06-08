Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $463.41 and last traded at $463.41. Approximately 614,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,133,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.85 and a 200 day moving average of $481.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

