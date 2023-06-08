electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Down 11.6%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 28,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 22,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on electroCore from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

electroCore Stock Down 11.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 236.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 389,946 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in electroCore by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63,547 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Featured Articles

